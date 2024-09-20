Dust pollution: PWD to deploy 200 smog guns

New Delhi: Delhi PWD is planning to deploy 200 smog guns control dust pollution in the national Capital ahead of deterioration in air quality during the upcoming winter season, officials said on Thursday.



The smog guns will be deployed between October to February 2025, they said.

According to the officials, the smog guns will be deployed in single shift in October

and February. The machines will work in three shifts in November, December and January,

they said.

The PWD will be operating these machines during winter season on its roads in Delhi, the officials said.

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) — a set of emergency measures to control air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region during winter — has come into effect earlier than the usual date of October 1.