Dust mitigation, adjusted office hours discussed at DDMA meet

New Delhi: In a concerted effort to combat rising vehicle pollution in Delhi, Environment Minister Gopal Rai launched the “Red Light On – Gaadi Off Abhiyan” sticker campaign at the IP Estate CNG station, in collaboration with Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL). This initiative aims to raise public awareness about reducing emissions from idling vehicles. During the launch, Rai stressed the urgent need for action, citing that pollution in Delhi is exacerbated by biomass burning, dust, and vehicle emissions. He urged drivers to switch off their engines at red lights, explaining that stopping for two minutes without turning off the engine wastes the equivalent of 30 minutes’ worth of fuel.

In addition to this campaign, the Transport Department will initiate a special effort targeting pollution in border areas, where many private vehicles enter the city. Rai mentioned that a letter has been sent to the Transport Ministers of neighbouring states to address the contribution of government vehicles to pollution levels. To further enhance the enforcement of pollution control measures, the government plans to deploy Civil Defence volunteers to aid in the implementation of pollution control campaigns.

As Delhi grappled with deteriorating air quality, the Air Quality Index (AQI) reached a ‘very poor’ level of 328 by 9 am on Thursday, with numerous areas in the capital, including Dwarka and Rohini, recording similar figures. The worsening air quality, particularly during the winter months, has been attributed to low wind speeds, dropping temperatures, and increased moisture, resulting in a surge of respiratory issues affecting children and the elderly.

In response to the alarming pollution levels, the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-II restrictions were enforced on Tuesday. As part of the broader Winter Action Plan, the “Red Light On – Gaadi Off” initiative is designed to encourage a habitual change among citizens, promoting a culture of switching off vehicles at traffic signals. Rai highlighted the importance of community participation in the campaign, stating that it belongs to the citizens of Delhi.

During a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), chaired by Lt Governor VK Saxena, it was decided to focus on dust removal and mitigation as a key area of concern in implementing anti-pollution measures. Rai announced that discussions were held regarding adjusting the timings of government offices to reduce vehicular congestion during peak hours. The Delhi government has also requested the L-G to consider conducting artificial rain as a pilot project to combat pollution in emergency situations.

Furthermore, a special drive will be initiated to prevent diesel buses from neighbouring states from entering the city, with the minister warning of penalties for non-compliance. The L-G stressed the need to address internal sources of air pollution, identifying dust as a significant contributor that can be mitigated immediately. Following his directives, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Delhi Development Authority (DDA) have already disposed of 15,000 metric tons of dust in recent weeks.

To combat this issue, the government is employing MRS trucks for road cleaning and has begun installing rotating smog guns atop

high-rise buildings.

Despite the presence of alternate routes via the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways, enforcement remains crucial to deter vehicles from entering the city unnecessarily. The DDMA meeting also underscored the importance of strict enforcement against open fires, garbage burning, and compliance with Pollution Under Control (PUC) standards, highlighting the need for more manpower in these efforts.