DUSIB clears key upgrades in slum colonies; CM assures ‘no budget shortage for the poor’

New Delhi: The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, approved several key decisions on Friday aimed at strengthening rehabilitation, housing, and essential services for economically weaker communities across the capital.

During the 34th Board Meeting held at the Delhi Secretariat, the Chief Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to expanding welfare infrastructure in slum clusters and resettlement colonies. Emphasising that resources will not be a constraint, she said the government stands firmly with the urban poor and their right to dignified living conditions. “There will be no shortage of budget for the upliftment of the poor,” she assured.

A major resolution passed at the meeting was the repair and renovation of 2,416 ready flats in Sawda Ghevra, with a directive to complete all work by January 15. The Chief Minister instructed that these flats be allotted only after water, electricity, sanitation and other facilities are fully operational. She also stressed mandatory development of essential amenities commercial units, vegetable markets, community halls, Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, sewage treatment systems and parks, across all DUSIB colonies.

The Board further approved the establishment of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs at 124 DUSIB sites, which the Chief Minister described as a significant step towards improving healthcare access for slum residents. Renovation projects in Sultanpuri, Dwarka and Bhalswa were also cleared, with instructions to fast-track construction to enable timely allocation.

Highlighting the needs of vulnerable groups, Gupta ordered the creation of e-rickshaw charging stations and adequate parking facilities in colonies where poor families and rickshaw pullers will reside. She also directed officials to present comprehensive layout plans for all pending projects at the next Board Meeting. Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood emphasised the importance of well-organised commercial spaces within DUSIB flats to support livelihoods. He said proper arrangements for daily-needs shops, milk booths and health centres must be ensured, adding that future housing projects must adopt an integrated, holistic approach.