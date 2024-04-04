DU’s Zakir Husain college asks teachers to pay Rs 500 for science festival, faces flak

: Delhi University’s Zakir Husain college has issued a notice asking faculty members of Science and Psychology departments to deposit Rs 500 for a science festival, a move that has drawn flak from a section of teachers.

Zakir Husain Delhi College Principal Narendra Singh, however, told PTI on Wednesday that it’s a registration fee for teachers and it’s not mandatory for them to pay it. In a notice dated April 1, the college administration informed the teachers that the cost incurred on the festival will be covered using departmental funds and the registration fees for the event.

“This is for the information of all Science departments and Department of Psychology that a Science Festival is being organised by the college on 4th and 5th April 2024. The budget incurred in this festival will be covered from the departmental fund and registration fee,” the notice read.