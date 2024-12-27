DU’s proposal to add 4 value addition courses on Bhagavad Gita draws flak

NEW DELHI: A Delhi University proposal to offer four value-addition courses on the Hindu religious scripture Bhagavad Gita has stirred controversy with some teachers criticising the move.

The university’s Value Addition Committee has tabled the recommendation for approval.

These courses, designed for all students to choose from a pool of options, aim to offer deeper insights into thematic applications of Gita’s teachings in various walks of life.

The courses are titled ‘Gita for Holistic Life’, ‘Gita for Sustainable Universe’, ‘Leadership Excellence Through Gita’, and ‘Gita: Navigating Life Challenges’.

Another course tabled for approval, titled “An Introduction to Viksit Bharat,” seeks to introduce young people to the concept of a developed India (Viksit Bharat) -- a BJP-led Central government’s flagship campaign programme.

Proposed chapters will address key topics such as technology, infrastructure, agriculture, and sustainability. The course will also include practical elements, such as field visits to villages, self-help groups, and farmers’ organisations, to provide hands-on experience.

DU plans to introduce two undergraduate general elective courses on tribes in India, pending approval by the Academic and Executive Councils. However, the proposal has sparked criticism, particularly the decision to offer multiple courses based on the Bhagavad Gita. Critics argue this limits students’ exposure to diverse traditions. Concerns were also raised about the quality of existing Value Addition Courses and the lack of clarity on the final year structure of the 4-Year Undergraduate Programme. Additionally, the postgraduate programme’s approval is seen as premature, given inadequate resource.