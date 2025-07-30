DU’s NCWEB releases 1st cut-off list: Hansraj tops in B.Com

NEW DELHI: Delhi University’s Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) has released its first cut-off list for undergraduate admissions for the academic session 2025–26. The list marks the beginning of admissions to B.A. Programme and B.Com courses across 26 teaching centres in the capital.

In B.Com, Hansraj College has set the highest benchmark this year with a cut-off of 84 per cent for the general category, closely followed by Miranda House at 82 per cent. The next in line, SGGS College of Commerce, stands at 73 per cent. At the same time, colleges such as Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Bhagini Nivedita College, and Aryabhatta College have set their B.Com cut-offs at 50 per cent.

For the B.A. Programme, Miranda House has emerged as the clear leader, particularly in the History + Political Science combination, where it has set the highest general category cut-off at 85 per cent. OBC and EWS cut-offs at Miranda stand at 75 per cent, and for SC, ST, and PwD categories, the requirement is 70 per cent. Hansraj College follows in second place with a general cut-off of 81 per cent for the same combination. Its OBC and EWS cut-offs are 74 per cent, and for SC, ST, and PwD, the bar is set at 70–71 per cent.

The B.A. Programme cut-offs overall show considerable variation depending on subject combinations and colleges. While combinations like History + Political Science range from 51 per cent to 85 per cent, those like Economics + Political Science are set between 55 per cent and 80 per cent. Specialized pairings such as Economics + Sanskrit have a cut-off of 59 per cent, and those with Office Management & Secretarial Practice are around 58 per cent. Combinations involving regional languages like Punjabi offer more accessible cut-offs, starting as low as 54 per cent. Online admissions for NCWEB began on Tuesday, July 29 and will remain open till Thursday, July 31, 2025.

With centres across Delhi, NCWEB continues to expand higher education access for women through its part-time, weekend-based model, enabling thousands to pursue university degrees and making it a vital part of

DU’s outreach.