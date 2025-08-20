DU’s extended hours draw flak from students, faculty

new delhi: Delhi University’s recent decision to extend college hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. under the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) has ignited intense debate among students and faculty alike. While the administration maintains that the move will improve resource utilization and accommodate the increased academic load, detractors warn of serious consequences for both teaching staff and students.

Professors have described the decision as “draconian, anti-teacher, and anti-student”, underscoring the strain it could impose on work-life balance. Longer teaching hours, they argue, would not only overburden faculty but also undermine the quality of instruction. Many fear that sustained fatigue could erode academic rigour

instead of enhancing it.

Students, too, are divided. Some appreciate the flexibility promised by FYUP, which allows exits at different stages depending on career choices.

However, others worry about the toll that extended hours may take on their physical and mental well-being. “Exhaustion is bound to affect performance and overall college experience,” remarked a second-year undergraduate.

Infrastructure is another pressing concern. With limited classroom space, libraries, and laboratory facilities, many colleges may struggle to accommodate the longer schedule.

While the university has promised compensation for extra hours worked by faculty and staff, doubts remain about whether these assurances will translate into

meaningful support.

Amid the criticism, potential benefits have also been highlighted. Extended hours could facilitate better use of resources and staggered shifts for faculty may create room for greater flexibility. Yet, the absence of clarity on implementation has left the academic community anxious.

As the debate continues, the decision reflects a larger tension in higher education between the drive for efficiency and the imperative to safeguard the well-being of those who constitute the very heart of the university.