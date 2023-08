New Delhi: The East Delhi campus of the University of Delhi will come up in Surajmal Vihar and a new college will be set up in Najafgarh, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said on Friday. The university has 12 acres of land in Surajmal Vihar and it will use Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA) loan to develop an academic complex there. Some portion of the School of Correspondence will be shifted there.