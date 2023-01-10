DU’s central library to get Rs 110-cr makeover

New Delhi: Delhi University is planning to revamp its central library at a cost of Rs 110 crore to increase the seating capacity from 600 to more than 4,000, a varsity official said. The plan to expand the library was approved last month by the executive council, the highest decision-making body of DU.

The university is expected to lay the foundation stone for the project in March this year and the new library will be ready by 2025, the official said, adding that it will be built in place of the current building by the Central Public Works Department.

The official explained that the revamped library will be four-storeyed and cover an area of 16,000 square metres. “The library will be expanded vertically and horizontally and will be spread over an area of 16,000 sq metres. The building will have a G+3 floor. It will have seven elevators and will be able to accommodate 4,000 students at a time. At present, the library has a seating arrangement for 600 students,” the official said.