Durgesh Pathak blames BJP & DDA for demolishing slums

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched a strong condemnation of the ongoing demolition of slums in Delhi, attributing the actions to the negligence of the city’s seven BJP MPs. Senior AAP leader and MLA Durgesh Pathak criticised the BJP for failing to address the needs of Delhi’s residents over the past 11 years while engaging in actions that he claims destroy the city.



During a press conference, Pathak stated, “All 7 MPs in Delhi since 2014 are from the BJP. They have not done any work in these 11 years and now these people are engaged in destroying Delhi by demolishing it.”

He pointed out recent demolitions carried out by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in Chandni Chowk, highlighting the absence of local MP Praveen Khandelwal during these critical events.

“People were living in that area for 70-80 years,” he noted, questioning Khandelwal’s accountability.

The situation escalated further as the Railway Department announced plans to demolish thousands of slum dwellings in Patel Nagar and Brar Square. Pathak expressed frustration over the local MP, Bansuri Swaraj, stating, “She is not even picking up calls of affected people.” He accused both MPs of supporting these demolition efforts through their silence.

Pathak emphasised that despite holding office for over a decade, the BJP MPs have not utilized their MPLAD funds and have failed to show tangible results for their constituents. “Not a single citizen of Delhi can tell what work the BJP MPs have done in all these years,” he lamented.

The AAP leader drew attention to the recent demolitions, asserting that they were executed without regard for the affected families. He stated, “Their silence should be considered as if they are giving orders to these departments from behind the scenes to demolish people’s houses.”

Additionally, Pathak criticised the BJP’s broader approach to governance in Delhi, suggesting that their focus lies more on destruction than development. “The BJP and its MPs want to demolish slums of Delhi and make people homeless,” he remarked, contrasting this with AAP’s efforts to provide legal assistance to those impacted by the demolitions.

Highlighting specific areas affected, Pathak mentioned, “Various departments such as DDA and Railways come under them,” emphasising the responsibility these MPs hold. He called for the BJP MPs to cease actions against the residents of Delhi, saying, “You are snatching their houses from people, stop this.”

As the demolition notices continue to spread across the city, Pathak vowed that AAP would stand with the affected communities, providing the necessary legal aid. He concluded with a warning to the BJP MPs: “If this continues, then it is a matter of a few days that you will fall out of their sight.”

The AAP’s outcry highlights ongoing tensions in Delhi’s political landscape, as the party positions itself as a protector of the city’s vulnerable populations against perceived governmental overreach by the BJP.