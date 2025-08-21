Durga Puja Committees get full govt support

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday assured Durga Puja Committees of full cooperation and support for the smooth conduct of the upcoming festivities. Minister of Art, Culture and Languages Kapil Mishra held a meeting with Greater Kailash MLA Shikha Rai and office bearers of various Puja Committees to discuss preparations and address challenges.

During the meeting, Mishra emphasised the cultural and social importance of the festival. “Durga Puja is not only a festival of religious faith but also a living symbol of Delhi’s Ganga-Jamuni culture and social unity. The government will ensure that no committee faces any difficulty in organising the festival,” he said. He added that the priority of the government was to see that celebrations take place “grandly, safely, and without obstacles.”

Highlighting the spiritual significance, the Minister remarked, “Goddess Durga’s strength inspires us to stand against injustice and evil. This festival conveys the message of working together for the welfare of society.” Shikha Rai, MLA of Greater Kailash, presented details of ongoing works in her constituency and raised issues flagged by Puja Committees. Members of the committees shared their concerns and suggestions regarding facilities and arrangements. Mishra directed officials to work in close coordination with the administration and Delhi Police to ensure adequate facilities and robust security measures at Puja venues.