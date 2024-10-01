Duo waited for police constable to get close before mowing him down

New Delhi: As he closed in on the car of two men he had been chasing after rebuking them for drinking on the road, Delhi Police Constable Sandeep did not realise it was what they wanted.



“Brother Bhandre, let’s run Sandeep over and finish him,” said accused Rajnish alias Sittu, to Dharmender alias Bhandre, who was driving the car. They waited for the constable to get close enough, according to the FIR registered in the matter.

Dharmender revved the throttle and hit Sandeep’s motorcycle from behind, dragging him for some distance before hitting a stationary car and crushing the constable between the two cars, stated the FIR which was accessed by news agency.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday near Veena Enclave here when Sandeep, 30, was headed towards Railway Road from Nangloi police station during duty hours in plainclothes.

While Sandeep was on duty, he met his colleagues, Constables Khushi Ram and Sachin, who were returning home after duty.

“We spotted him (Sandeep) on his bike in plainclothes. I asked him about his duty hours and he told us that on the directions of his SHO (station house officer), he was on duty in plainclothes as incidents of thefts had increased in his beat area,” Ram stated in the FIR.

As the three started moving towards Nangloi Railway Road, they saw a white Wagon R parked near a government school and that two men inside it were consuming alcohol, the FIR said.

“We identified one of the occupants as Dharmender alias Bhandre, who lives in Veena Enclave. Since I was previously posted at Nangloi police station, I knew Dharmender,” Ram said in the FIR.

When Sandeep objected to the duo drinking alcohol on the road, Dharmender

shouted, “You are interfering in our personal matter. How dare you?”

Sandeep asked Dharmender and Rajnish to come to the police station but the two started moving towards

Nangloi railway station in their car.

Sandeep chased them on his motorcycle. Ram and Sachin also followed them.

After reaching near Jaat Dharmshala, Dharmender slowed down the vehicle and waited for the three policemen to get close.

As he approached the car, Sandeep asked the accused to stop their vehicle. Instead, Dharmender hit Sandeep’s motorcycle with his car.

Dharmendra stopped dragging Sandeep only after his car hit the other car.