Duo nabbed for ATM fraud, stolen cards recovered

New Delhi: Police successfully apprehended two ATM fraudsters on Saturday morning, marking a significant breakthrough in tackling financial crimes in the capital city.



The police received the information about the fraudsters through an unknown source at Ambedkar Nagar Police Station.

The apprehended accused were identified as Baccha Lal Kumar (23), son of late Ram Chandra Mehto, and Vikas Kumar (23), son of Baldev Mehto, both residents of Motihari District, East Champaran, Bihar. According to the police, the breakthrough came to fruition, when Constable Yogender received a specific tip-off regarding the presence of a suspect involved in ATM fraud at LSC Market, Pushpa Bhawan, BRT Road, Ambedkar

Nagar, Delhi.