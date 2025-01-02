Duo held for stealing bag during security check

NEW DELHI: Two people were arrested for allegedly stealing a bag containing jewellery worth Rs 15 lakh from a security check at X-BIS machine at Karol Bagh Metro Station, police said on Wednesday.

The two accused were identified as Mannonit Dang (30) and Salik Mahli (29), both natives of Jharkhand, Deputy Commissioner of Police (metro) Dr G Ram Gopal Nayak said.

On December 26, a theft was reported through an online platform (e-FIR) after the complainant’s bag, which contained valuable jewellery, was stolen at the Karol Bagh Metro Station.

The theft occurred during the security check at the X-BIS machine, amidst the rush of commuters. A case under Section 303(2) BNS (theft) was registered at Raja Garden Metro Police Station, and a team led by inspector Mahesh Chandra was formed.

The team members conducted a thorough checking of CCTV footage from various metro stations and also onducted extensive surveillance. Nayak stated that CCTV footage showed a woman and her accomplice stealing the bag from the scanning machine and exiting Kashmere Gate Metro Station. The woman was traced to Rajender Nagar and arrested on 28 December. Her accomplice, Salik Mahli, fled to Ahmedabad but was apprehended on 30 December. Jewellery worth Rs 15 lakh was recovered. Both suspects have been jailed, and further investigations are ongoing.