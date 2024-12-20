Dumbell attack leads to death of worker at food outlet

NEW DELHI: A dispute between two workers at Didi Food Corner in Preet Vihar, east Delhi, turned fatal early Thursday. Police were alerted around 2:30 am after Tripta Rastogi, the owner, reported a quarrel between employees Suraj and Prakash.

Suraj struck Prakash on the head with a dumbbell, causing severe bleeding.

Rastogi bandaged the wound but delayed medical treatment until the morning.

Prakash was later declared dead at Hedgewar Hospital. Police have filed a case under Sections 304 and 201 of the IPC.

The dumbbell was recovered, and a manhunt for Suraj is ongoing while other employees are being questioned.