Due to discriminatory attitude of BJP-led Central Govt, Delhi has suffered massive revenue losses: Atishi

NEW DELHI: In a dramatic turn during the Delhi Assembly session, the BJP’s attempt to target the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) using the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report backfired spectacularly, as Leader of Opposition (LoP) Atishi laid bare the Centre’s step-motherly treatment towards Delhi. While BJP MLAs accused the previous AAP government of causing a revenue deficit, Atishi countered with facts, asserting that the real culprit was the Modi government’s persistent denial of Delhi’s rightful share. Her remarks left BJP legislators visibly rattled—so much so that they resorted to chaos, forcing the Speaker to cut off the mics.

The Delhi Assembly LoP pointed out that Delhi’s tax revenue has consistently increased since 2019-2020, yet the Centre has refused to return what rightfully belongs to the people of Delhi. Maharashtra contributed ₹7.6 lakh crore in taxes to the Centre and received ₹52,000 crore in return. Karnataka gave ₹4.5 lakh crore and got back ₹45,000 crore. But Delhi contributes ₹2.25 lakh crore every year and gets only ₹850 crore from the Centre.

Addressing the media outside the Assembly, Delhi Assembly LoP Atishi explained that the CAG report clearly proves the Centre is solely responsible for Delhi’s revenue shortfall. “The CAG report shows that Delhi’s own tax revenue steadily increased in 2019–20, 2020–21, 2021–22, 2022–23 and 2023–24. Then why was there a drop in total revenue? The answer is simple: the money Delhi was supposed to receive from the Centre never came. Delhiites contribute ₹2.25 lakh crore in taxes every year, yet only ₹850 crore comes back to the state. And for the last three years, not even this amount has been given. The CAG report lays bare the Centre’s step-motherly treatment of Delhi.”

Atishi further stated, “The moment I began to expose these facts inside the House — that the Centre gives sharing tax funds to Maharashtra and Karnataka but not a single rupee to Delhi — my mic was cut off. This is blatant authoritarianism. The BJP knows its truth is being exposed and is trying to suppress the voice of the Opposition. Delhi is the third highest tax contributor in the country, yet it receives nothing in return.”

Speaking inside the House, the Delhi Assembly LoP said, “It has been claimed that the CAG report proves Arvind Kejriwal lied and that the Delhi government was not in profit. But the ‘Trends and Revenue Receipts’ section of the report clearly shows where the revenue came from, which heads saw an increase, and which saw a decline. It states that in 2022–23, total revenue was ₹62,703 crore, and in 2023–24 it was ₹56,798 crore. On the surface, it appears there was a decline. But when we look at the ‘Own Tax Revenue’ column, the BJP’s misinformation campaign collapses.”

The AAP leader pointed out that Delhi’s own tax revenue increased from ₹40,019 crore in 2021–22 to ₹47,363 crore in 2022–23, and further to ₹53,681 crore in 2023–24. “The growth in revenue and GST was 36% in 2021–22, 18% in 2022–23, and 13.34% in 2023–24. So if Delhi’s tax revenues have been increasing, why has the total budget decreased? The truth lies in the Centre’s biased behaviour. The Centre has never given Delhi its share of income tax. Delhi contributes ₹2 lakh crore in income tax and ₹25,000 crore in GST annually — yet receives only ₹850 crore in return. And not even a single rupee has been received in the last two years. This is the bitter truth of the BJP-led Central Government.”

Atishi reiterated, “Delhiites contribute ₹2.25 lakh crore in taxes every year, and receive only ₹850 crore in return. This amount has not come in either 2022–23 or 2023–24. Meanwhile, Maharashtra gets ₹52,000 crore and Karnataka ₹45,000 crore in tax shares. This is sheer injustice.”

Strongly objecting to her mic being cut off mid-speech in the Assembly, Atishi told the Speaker, “When BJP MLAs indulge in political grandstanding, it’s allowed. But when AAP legislators speak the truth, it’s labelled as political speech and silenced. The truth is now in front of the entire country — if the CAG report shows a revenue deficit, the BJP-led Central Government is responsible. It has withheld Delhi’s share of taxes under the ‘share and taxes’ scheme, even as all other states continue to receive their share.”

Atishi concluded by calling on CM Rekha Gupta to take firm action. “The CAG report shows that Delhi’s economy has remained buoyant. In fact, Delhi’s tax collection has grown faster than the growth in its economy over the past three years. Income tax collections have increased consistently. I urge the Chief Minister — now that BJP governs all four engines of Delhi’s administration — ensure Delhi gets its due. Delhi must be granted its rightful share of taxes. The people of Delhi will remember this in the coming year’s budget. ₹50,000 crore must be secured from the Centre.”