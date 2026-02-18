Dubai: UP delegation showcases YEIDA Medical Devices Park

Greater Noida: An Indian government delegation visited the Dubai Exhibition Centre to position the Medical Devices Park (MDP) in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) area as a premier global hub for medical device manufacturing and innovation, officials said on Tuesday.



During intensive one-on-one meetings with global MedTech leaders and Indian healthcare majors, Disposafe confirmed it will apply for 10 acres of land through the Nivesh Mitra portal to support its expansion plans. Polymed Cure is set to commence construction on its already allotted seven-acre plot, while Kusum Healthcare has expressed interest in establishing an assistive medical devices manufacturing plant focused on exports to Ukraine and CIS countries.

Wipro GE Healthcare is also expected to set up a new manufacturing facility at the park, with board approval currently awaited. Productive engagements were held with Olympus Corporation, Elekta AB and Siemens Healthineers regarding the establishment of advanced manufacturing plants, a senior YEIDA officer said.

To strengthen regulatory and quality infrastructure, Accuprec Research Labs and TUV SUD were invited to establish ASCA-accredited testing laboratories within the park. Accuprec has submitted a draft proposal outlining an investment of Rs 250 crore over five years across multiple segments and is scheduled to visit the park in mid-February, the officer added.

The delegation was led by Chandra Vijay Singh, Special Secretary, Industries dept, UP govt; Shailendra Kumar Bhatia, additional CEO, YEIDA; Hitendra Sahu, director, Dept of Pharmaceuticals; and Praveen Kumar Mittal, executive director, Export Promotion Council for Medical Devices. The team facilitated discussions on land allotments, manufacturing expansion and laboratory infrastructure.