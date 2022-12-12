DU will release PG third merit list today

New Delhi: The Delhi University is going to release the third merit list for admissions to various postgraduate programmes on December 12.

Those candidates who have appeared in the DU entrance exam can check the third admission list on the official website of the university. The admissions against the third list are going to be conducted between December 13 and December 14.

According to the university, the colleges and departments will have to confirm and approve the applications received from the candidates from December 13 to December 15.

The university has also instructed candidates to submit admission fee against third round admission process. Those candidates who will be selected in the DU PG third admission list can apply online by filling the registration form and should start uploading all relevant documents.

According to the university, they are going to announce any further merit lists if any seats remain vacant in departments and colleges after the admission process of the third merit list is concluded. Also, the candidates can make the payment against third merit list till December 15.