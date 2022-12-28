DU will be nodal body for digital university to be launched by Centre

New Delhi: The Central government is planning to launch a digital university in 2023 and they have made Delhi University a nodal varsity. It is going to provide courses and content to aid the process of designing its curriculum. The central government is going to increase the gross enrolment ratio and distance education will be the mode for it. The digital university is likely to offer AI-based assessment and there will be no restrictions on the number of students and flexibility of the course.



US Pandey who is an officiating principal of DU's School of Open Learning and an expert member on distance education said that "The digital university will play an important role as the best information can be accessed by this method. He further added that there is no physical infrastructure required and lectures can be delivered in online mode. There is going to be a different assessment parameter and it is going to be there with the use of technology. Also, the difficulty level is going to be set according to a student's capability. If a student is comfortable with a certain level, the next level of assessment will take place. He also said that collaborations are going to be made with the best universities and the overall cost will reduce drastically for students. US Pandey also informed that any person can enroll in a program. It is going to be a technology-based university.

According to the university's schedule, the verification and approval of the admission of candidates who applied against the fifth admission list will be done by the colleges and departments from December 27 to December 29. Candidates can pay their fees till December 30. The DU PG fifth admission list includes the candidates' names, college names, courses, form numbers, categories, and sub-categories. The university has prepared the DU PG 5th admission list 2022 on the basis of qualifying examination marks provided by the applicants. Candidates need to upload scanned images or PDFs of documents such as passport-size photographs, signatures, valid ID proof, Class 10 certificate as date of birth proof, and caste certificate.