DU vacant seats list to be out today

NEW DELHI: Delhi University’s undergraduate admission process for the 2025–26 session is set to enter a key stage with the release of the vacant seats list today. Registered students will be able to reorder their preferences between July 24 and 25.

This is a fresh opportunity for all students -whether they got no seat or want an upgrade. The second allocation list will be published on July 28, and candidates must accept their seats between 5 PM on July 28 and 4:59 PM on July 30.

Verification and final college approvals will conclude by July 31.

In the first round, DU offered a total of 93,166 allocations against 71,624 available seats, of which 72,659 candidates accepted their seats.

This over-allocation is expected to lead to internal shifting and reallocation in the upcoming rounds, as has happened in previous years.

A total of 3,05,357 students logged into the CSAS portal this year, and 2,39,890 completed the preference-filling process. Among them, 53.06 per cent were female candidates (1,27,284), while 46.93 percent were male (1,12,603).

BCom (Hons) emerged as the most preferred programme this year with 19,90,966 programme-college combinations, followed by BCom, BA (Hons) English, BA (Hons) Political Science, and BA (Hons) History. Admissions are being offered across 79 undergraduate programmes in 69 colleges, with intake governed by CUET-UG 2025 scores, reservation norms, and student preferences.

Categories covered include General, OBC, EWS, SC, ST, Sikh Minority, PwBD, Kashmiri Migrants, Single Girl Child, and Orphans.

Classes for first-year students are scheduled to begin on August 1. The university has also released the hostel application form, which will remain open until July 31.