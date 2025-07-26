DU vacant seats data highlights rush for Commerce and Arts

New Delhi: Delhi University has released its latest data on vacant seats following the conclusion of Round 1 undergraduate admissions, and the numbers reflect a clear pattern—Commerce and Arts programmes have seen overwhelming demand, leaving Science courses with a considerable number of vacant seats heading into the second round.

Several top colleges, including Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Hindu College, Hansraj College, Kirori Mal College, Lady Shri Ram (LSR), Indraprastha College, and St. Stephen’s, reported that seats in general category commerce and arts courses are nearly full. Programmes such as BA (Hons) Economics, Political Science, English, History, Philosophy, and Psychology witnessed intense competition, in many cases exceeding the available seats. On the other hand, departments like Sanskrit, as well as science courses, particularly in physics, botany, chemistry, and zoology- still have numerous openings.

As per official data, DU made 93,166 seat offers against 71,624 total UG seats during the first round. Of these, 80,015 candidates accepted their seat offers, and 62,565 students successfully completed admission by paying the fee. This leaves only about 7,000 to 8,000 seats vacant for the upcoming second round of allocation.

Gender-wise, 34,014 female and 28,551 male students secured admissions in the first round. Additionally, the university recorded 143 orphan category admissions and 949 under the Single Girl Child quota. Among the admitted students, 16,126 chose to freeze their seats, while 43,741 opted for upgradation, hoping to move to a higher preference in the next round.

The college-wise vacant seat matrix released by DU gives further insight into course-specific trends. At Hansraj College, for instance, BA (Hons) English, Economics, and History each have only 1–2 seats left, while BSc programmes in Life Sciences, Botany, Chemistry, Electronics, Geology, and Physics still have 10 to 20 seats available per course. At Hindu College, BSc (Hons) Zoology and Physics still show double-digit vacancies, while BA (Hons) Political Science and English are nearly full. SRCC has only a handful of seats left—four in BCom (Hons) and one in Economics. Kirori Mal College shows similar patterns, with more science seats vacant than arts or commerce.

With the updated vacant seat list now available, candidates still in the admission pool can reorder their programme-college preferences on the CSAS portal until 11:59 PM on July 25. The second seat allocation list will be declared on July 28, and students will have time until 4:59 PM on July 30 to accept their offers. College-level document verification and approval will continue till July 31.The University may announce more rounds subject to availability of seats.