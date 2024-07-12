DU V-C rejects proposal of Manusmriti as suggested reading in Law Syllabus

NEW DELHI: Delhi University Vice-Chancellor, Yogesh Singh, rejected the proposal of introducing two suggested readings on the text of ‘Manusmriti’ by The Faculty of Law, DU.



This was following the objections from the Social Democratic Teachers’ Front (SDTF), which has labelled the recommended readings as “regressive” and “against the core principles of the Indian Constitution” in a letter addressed to the Vice Chancellor-DU.

In the syllabus for the Jurisprudence course of the undergraduate program by the Faculty of Law, two suggested readings on the text of ‘Manusmriti’ was introduced - ‘Manusmriti With the ‘Manubhasya’ of Medhatithi by G.N. Jha’ and ‘Commentary of ManuSmriiti -

Smritichandrika by T. Kristnaswami Iyer.’

Demanding its withdrawal, SDTF Chairman, SK Sagar, had said, “The inclusion of the text of Manusmriti in the syllabus would mean promoting division among students. It is a religious text which advocates against women’s education and marginalised communities.”

However, a member of the Academic Council and a professor at the Faculty of Law, DU, appreciated its proposal in the syllabus, noting that previously no Indian thinker’s work was taught.

Commenting on grounds of objection, she said, “ In the unit of Analytical school, it mentions Medhatithi’s commentary on Manusmriti in the context of definition of state and law. The move is being criticised without proper knowledge. As for the discourse of the subject, Indian context is important.They made a hue and cry on the suggestive readings which is the choice of the reader.”

The Faculty of Law at Delhi University have proposed revisions in its syllabus, majorly pertaining to the new criminals laws and Indian jurisprudence which is to be placed before the University’s Academic Council meeting for approval on Friday, July 12.

The Committee of courses drafted three courses on the new criminal laws that came into effect on July 1, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam which would replace the courses on the IPC 1860, Code of Criminal Procedure, and Indian Evidence Act 1872.