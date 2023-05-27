DU urges UGC to sanction over 3K addl posts to maintain student-teacher ratio

New Delhi: Delhi University has urged the University Grants Commission (UGC) to sanction more than 3,000 additional teaching and non-teaching posts across 46 colleges to maintain the student-teacher ratio, officials said on Friday.



The university has mentioned that the student-teacher ratio has been impacted due to the implementation of the 10 per cent reservation for the EWS category in admissions.

DU has also requested the Delhi government’s Department of Higher Education to sanction hundreds of teaching and non-teaching posts across 12 colleges funded by the government.

According to the official, the letters were sent to the UGC and the Delhi government with the list of colleges that need additional teaching and non-teaching posts to maintain the student-teacher ratio.

In the letter, the DU mentioned 46 colleges which include Ramjas College, Kirori Mal College, Hans Raj College, and Miranda House, where additional teaching and non-teaching posts are required.

The list also mentions the need for 3,035 teaching and non-teaching posts in 46 colleges.

The sanctioning of a maximum number of additional posts of teachers required at Hansraj College is 92 and at Gargi College is 91. The three colleges that need more than 80 teachers are Deshbandhu College, Dyal Singh College, and University College of Medical Sciences. The Hindu College and University College of Medical Sciences require 75 non-teaching officials.