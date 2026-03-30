DU unveils Prerna Bhawan student centre

NEW DELHI: University of Delhi has inaugurated a modern student centre, Prerna Bhawan, aimed at enhancing student engagement and strengthening institutional support for student leadership. Located within the Faculty of Social Sciences campus, opposite Ramjas College, the facility will serve as the office space for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU).



The multi-storey building is equipped with a range of student-centric amenities. The ground floor houses a cafeteria with seating for over 50 individuals, along with a utility shop, kitchen, and storeroom. A gymnasium and games area have been developed in the basement, while the first floor includes a seminar hall with a seating capacity of 120. The second floor accommodates offices for key DUSU office-bearers, including the president, vice-president, secretary, and joint secretary, along with a meeting room and pantry. The third floor features a library and reading hall. Separate washroom facilities for men and women have been provided on each floor.

The inauguration of Prerna Bhawan reflects the university’s broader push towards improving campus infrastructure and fostering a more inclusive and participatory student environment. In a parallel initiative, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh recently launched “Coffee with VC”, an interactive platform designed to facilitate direct dialogue between students and the university administration. The inaugural session saw students from Miranda House engaging in an informal discussion with the VC, raising academic and campus-related concerns. Emphasising the importance of technological awareness, he encouraged students to “make AI your assistant, not your master,” while also underlining ethical values and nation-building.

Meanwhile, the university has lifted a month-long ban on protests and introduced revised guidelines for campus demonstrations. Organisers are now required to submit a signed application to the Proctor’s Office and local police authorities at least 72 hours in advance, detailing the nature and logistics of the event. The participation of outsiders has been prohibited, with violations attracting disciplinary action, including possible expulsion.

These developments signal a calibrated approach by the university to balance

student expression with administrative oversight.