DU tops QS rankings for Sustainability

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi (DU) has secured first position in India in the QS World University Rankings (Sustainability), marking an advancement from its fourth-place ranking last year. The announcement was made by Prof Yogesh Singh, Vice-Chancellor of the University, during a press briefing held at DU.



Prof Singh emphasised, “University of Delhi is a multi-faculty institution dedicated to providing education to the masses, distinguishing it from smaller premier institutions. This fundamental difference should be acknowledged when assessing rankings.” Anticipating further accolades, Prof Singh projected DU’s entry into the top 10 in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

DU is also set to commence registrations for Post Graduate (PG) admissions, starting April 25. Prof Singh revealed that the portal for PG course registrations will be operational from the aforementioned date, with the deadline for registration set for May 25. Subsequently, the second phase of admissions will commence.

Dean Ranking Mukesh Mahlawat provided a comprehensive overview of DU’s QS ranking achievements, highlighting its significant progress across various subjects.

Furthermore, Prof. Singh lauded the achievements of former DU students in the recent UPSC results, with two candidates from DU securing positions in the top 5.