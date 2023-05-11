DU to start admission process after CUET results

The University of Delhi is going to start the admission registration process by mid-June after the declaration of the Common University

Entrance Test results. The schedule of the admission process is going to be similar for undergraduate and postgraduate admissions. In 2022, registration was started before the CUET exams. however this year the authorities have decided to start after the results are declared as students will have their CUET score and can easily make decisions on course choices.

Also, the university has advised the students that while filling out the Common Seat Allocation System Undergraduate form, candidates will have to mention their preferences for the subject combinations and colleges. The candidates have to appear for the CUET exams of the subjects they studied in Class 12.