DU to send representation to UGC on past service

New Delhi: In a major step for the rights of ad-hoc and temporary faculty, University of Delhi has agreed to send a formal representation to the University Grants Commission (UGC) urging recognition of entire past service for teachers, including years spent in non-permanent roles, promotions and retirement benefits. The move comes after a note submitted during the zero hour of the executive council meeting on July 12, 2025 by Dr Mithuraaj Dhusiya, DU executive council member, demanding that the university address the injustices caused by the UGC Regulations 2018. The regulation, as it stands, allows counting of ad-hoc service only for the first promotion (from AL-10 to AL-11), overlooking the extensive contribution of teachers who have served in temporary positions for several years before being regularised. “This is not just a service matter, but a labour rights issue,” stated Rudrashish Chakraborty, associate professor at Kirori Mal College and an elected member of the DUTA Executive (2023–25). “The University has fully utilized the service of thousands of teachers without recognizing them. The demand has been pending since 2018. Today’s decision by the vice-chancellor to write to the UGC is the result of relentless pressure by the teachers.”

DU law admissions next week -



The University of Delhi has announced the admission schedule for undergraduate and postgraduate programs for the 2025–26 academic session. The admission process for the prestigious BA LLB (H) and BBA LLB (H) programs will begin next week, alongside spot admission rounds for select postgraduate courses with vacant seats. For law aspirants, a correction window for already registered candidates will remain open until July 13. The first round of seat allocation will be declared on July 16, followed by rounds on July 22 and 27.