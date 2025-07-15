DU to release simulated ranks today

NEW DELHI: Delhi University will release the simulated ranks for undergraduate admissions today, July 15, giving applicants a preview of their likely standing based on their submitted preferences. The ranks aim to help students make informed decisions ahead of the first allocation list, which will be published on July 19.

This step follows the conclusion of the preference-filling phase under Phase II of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) for candidates who cleared the CUET-UG 2025. Applicants had until July 14 to submit their college and programme choices through the CSAS portal. The admission process covers over 71,000 seats across 69 colleges, offering 79 undergraduate programmes and 186 BA programme combinations. Document verification and approval for the first round of allocations will be conducted between July 19 and 22. A list of vacant seats will be released on July 24, with the second allocation round scheduled for July 28. Additional rounds may be held depending on seat availability. The academic session is set to begin on August 1.

Meanwhile, updates regarding the Extracurricular Activities (ECA) quota trials continue. While the tentative schedule and venues for the trials had already been shared earlier, the university has clarified that the final detailed schedule will only be released on July 17, according to Deepti Taneja, convener of DU’s ECA admissions committee

As per the provisional timeline, trials for Dance and Divinity are expected to begin on July 18 at Mata Sundri College for Women. Other categories—such as Debate at Ramjas College, Theatre at Miranda House, Music and Yoga at Bharati College, and Digital Media at Maharaja Agrasen College—are tentatively set to begin between July 18 and 21. Trials for Fine Arts, Creative Writing, Quiz, and Instrumental Music will be held at venues including Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, Hansraj College, Daulat Ram College, and Sri Aurobindo College. NCC and NSS applicants do not require physical trials.