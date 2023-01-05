DU to launch LLB prog from upcoming academic session

The University of Delhi (DU) is likely to launch a five-year LLB programme from the upcoming academic session 2023-24.

According to the university, they are planning to offer two kinds of programme BA LLB and BBA LLB.

The DU’s Academic Council and executive council have agreed to this proposal. The university currently offers a three-year LLB programme which can be pursued after graduation. The five-year LLB programme can be taken up by students after Class 12.

The university is also planning to shortlist a location for setting up the campus for the course which will be set up after receiving approvals from various stakeholders including the Bar Council of India.

The stakeholders are also going to decide the course structure of the programme. In the first year, there will be around 60 students who are going to be admitted in each of the programs.

The university has also mentioned that by the end of the five years, a total of around 600 students would be studying in the two programmes.

In the first year, the existing teachers are going to teach the students and gradually there will be more number of teachers who are going to be recruited in the campus in the upcoming academic session. The law department might further launch BCA LLB and B.Com LLB in the future.