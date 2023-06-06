DU to introduce 3 BTech progs this year with 360 students

New Delhi: Delhi University is going to introduce BTech programmes from the upcoming academic session. The programme is going to have 360 students. The three courses which will be conducted by the Faculty of Technology are BTech Computer Science and Engineering, BTech Electronics and Communication Engineering, and BTech Electrical Engineering.



The university will use the Joint Entrance Examination (Mains) score obtained by a student for admission to the BTech programmes. The committee recommended that adequate arrangements for space be made for classrooms and laboratories for the BTech programmes till the exclusive building for the Faculty of Technology is built and made operational.

A proposal has been submitted to the Union Ministry of Education for the construction of physical infrastructure for the Faculty of Technology which will take time on receipt of necessary financial and other statutory approvals. The committee authorised the vice-chancellor to decide upon the space and other essential physical infrastructure for the initiation of these B.Tech programs.

There would be a minimum of 50 percent weightage given to the major subject area of study with a maximum of 65 percent weightage. The

remaining weightage would be to the minor subject areas of study and the students are going to have multiple exit options in line with the National Education Policy.

A student who has completed one year of study and earned the requisite credits will get a certificate, those two years of study and requisite credits will get a diploma and with three years of study along with credits will get an advanced diploma. Students who successfully complete four years would be awarded a B.Tech degree.