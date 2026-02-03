DU to host Lit Fest celebrating unity in diversity

New Delhi: Delhi University is set to host its first dedicated Literature Festival from 12 to 14 February 2026 at the North Campus, marking an ambitious initiative to highlight the country’s linguistic and cultural plurality through literary and artistic engagement.



The event, titled Delhi University Literature Festival 1.0, has been curated around the theme “Nation First: Unity in Diversity” and seeks to bring together voices from across India’s many regions, languages and creative traditions. Spearheaded by the university’s cultural council, the festival aims to foster dialogue, appreciation of literature, and cultural exchange among students, scholars and members of the public.

According to the organisers they expect participation from over 90 colleges, with more than 50 speakers and contributors spanning diverse fields. The three-day programme is designed to combine academic rigour with artistic celebration, blending discussions, performances, and interactive sessions that reflect both India’s literary heritage and contemporary creative thought.

Featured activities include panel discussions with authors and thinkers, poetry evenings, folk and tribal dance presentations, and sessions exploring regional literature as a living cultural force. Evening programmes are planned to showcase performances that bridge traditional and modern artistic expressions.

Preparations for the festival have also emphasised inclusive participation, with the university’s vice-chancellor encouraging involvement from students, faculty and volunteer groups. In recent planning meetings, administrators urged that academic and cultural units across Delhi University contribute performances, talks and exhibits to enrich the event.