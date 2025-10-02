DU to host job mela on October 8

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi will organise a Job Mela, featuring a placement and internship drive, on October 8, 2025, at the Indoor Stadium, Multipurpose Hall, Gate No. 2. The event, led by the Central Placement Cell under the Office of the Dean Students’ Welfare, aims to connect students with diverse career and internship opportunities across industries.

The fair is open to students enrolled in regular undergraduate, postgraduate, and Ph.D. programmes, as well as recent graduates. Organisers said the initiative provides an inclusive platform for candidates to interact directly with recruiters, explore various roles, and secure placements or internships aligned with their skills and qualifications.

Students are urged to register online by October 5, 2025, the last date for applications. Registration is available through the official university link.

Delhi University officials highlighted that previous placement drives attracted reputed companies and enthusiastic student participation. This year’s event is expected to see even greater engagement, reflecting the growing focus on bridging the gap between academia and industry.

The Job Mela reinforces DU’s commitment to enhancing employability and promoting experiential learning through internships, helping students transition smoothly into professional careers.