DU to hold webinars from Mon

New Delhi: The Delhi University will hold webinars from June 19 as part of a support system to help prospective students during the admission process to undergraduate programmes. The admission process for 78 undergraduate programmes for the academic year 2023-24 was started on Wednesday.



These webinars are going to cover aspects related to filling out the Common Seat Allocation System forms, uploading of correct certificate or document, reservation policies, and other important things that candidates must keep in mind before selecting a programme and a college.

The webinars will be conducted in a bilingual mode. The admission branch has advised all prospective students to keep checking the admission website of the university and its dashboards for updates, schedules and guidelines.

Dean of Admission Haneet Gandhi said that a list of frequently asked questions is already available on the website of the university. Helpdesk facilities have also been established at the admission branch for candidates. “To help candidates, we have arranged all sorts of information. Information is available in all formats and that includes text, bulletins of information,

visuals, infographics and flowcharts illustrating the eligibility,” he said.