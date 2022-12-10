DU to hold PG admissions through CUET

New Delhi: In the Executive Council meeting of the Delhi University on Friday, several proposals were approved. The DU is going to conduct postgraduate admissions through the Common University Entrance Test from the next academic session.



The change in the admission pattern of postgraduate programmes was proposed by a 10-member committee formed to suggest a strategy for PG admissions from next year. The remaining 50 per cent of seats are currently filled based on candidates' ranks in the DU postgraduate entrance test.

The Executive Council has approved to recommend PG admissions through CUET with half of the seats remaining under merit-based admission for students of the university. The admission through CUET-PG will be conducted by the NTA.

It also took decision to increase the number of students in a lecture by around 50 per cent to 60 per batch. The move has been opposed by teachers and the EC members have expressed the concern as this will increase the student-teacher ratio and it will impact the quality of education. The DU has fixed 60 students per batch for lectures, 30 for tutorials and 25 for practical classes in undergraduate programs.

The EC also approved the second semester syllabi of four-year undergraduate programs based on the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework.

The Executive Council also approved the syllabi of the second semester of undergraduate courses. Along with this, the resolution to raise the fee for PhD thesis evaluation by Rs 2,500 was also passed. The thesis submission fee earlier was Rs 5,000 for students with a fellowship. For students without a fellowship, the fee will increase with more than 80 per cent from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,500.