DU to hold 102nd annual convocation

New Delhi: The University of Delhi will hold its 102nd Annual Convocation on Saturday, February 28, 2026, marking another milestone in the institution’s long academic legacy. According to an official notification issued by the Controller of Examinations, the ceremony will begin at 9.30 a.m. and will be held at the Multipurpose Hall, Delhi University Sports Stadium Complex, University of Delhi.

The annual convocation is one of the most significant events in the university calendar, where degrees and medals are conferred upon graduating students across disciplines. The occasion celebrates academic achievement, excellence in research, and contributions to extracurricular activities and social service.

The university has advised students, faculty members, and other stakeholders to regularly visit its official website for detailed instructions related to participation, registration, and logistical arrangements. Further guidelines regarding the distribution of degrees, medals, and ceremonial protocols are expected to be released in due course.

With thousands of students graduating every year, the convocation reflects the scale and diversity of the University of Delhi, one of the country’s largest public universities. The ceremony also serves as a formal conclusion to students’ academic journeys, as they transition from campus life to professional and higher academic pursuits.