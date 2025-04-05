DU to enforce Lyngdoh panel guidelines in next DUSU polls, says V-C

NEW DELHI: Delhi University (DU) Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh has announced stricter enforcement of Lyngdoh Committee guidelines in the next Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections to curb excessive spending, muscle power, and defacement of public property.

Singh emphasised that campaign expenditures would be capped, and printed materials such as posters would be banned. He also addressed concerns that elections disrupt academic activities, affirming that students should be able to study without disturbances.

Last year, the Delhi High Court criticised DU officials for failing to uphold Lyngdoh Committee norms, which set a spending limit of Rs 5,000 per candidate and prohibit external funding. Violations can result in disqualification and disciplinary action.

On allegations of saffronisation, Singh dismissed the claims, stating that education should foster national pride. He also reaffirmed DU’s commitment to the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), praising its role in ensuring fair admissions. Singh supported the ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal, arguing that frequent elections disrupt academics. He suggested that in case of a government collapse in its fourth year, governance should temporarily shift to the Rajya Sabha to avoid unnecessary elections. DU aims to further improve faculty recruitment, infrastructure, and research, with a long-term goal of ranking among the world’s

top 100 universities.