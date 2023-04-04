DU to begin registration process for UG courses

New Delhi: DU is going to begin the registration process for undergraduate courses by the end of April or the first week of May when the board exams of students will be over. The CUET correction window is open right now for all the aspiring students. Once this process ends, DU will begin its registration process. Through the correction window, candidates can fix their information like name, date of birth, and category.

Also, the National Testing Agency is going to release the CUET exam results by the end of May. After that, admissions are going to be done through the Common Seat Allocation System Undergraduate 2023 (CSAS (UG) 2023) application form. In this particular form, candidates need to fill in their preferences for the combination of programs and colleges. In 2022, the admission was done through the same process.

According to the university, the registration process is going to start either by April end or the beginning of May.