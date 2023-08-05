DU teachers not getting salaries on time: AAP MLA

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the BJP-led Central government of not providing timely salaries to Delhi University colleges.



AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha, in an statement alleged that the Center has never taken education seriously in the country.

He further alleged that the professors have not been getting their salaries on time.Criticising the BJP for its false talk of nation building, the AAP leader pointed out that true nation building can only take place if our educators are allowed to teach our children without any worries.

“There is no money for new books in Delhi University’s library and equipment in laboratories. We sincerely make an appeal to the Central Government to find a solution to all the problems soon, otherwise we will be forced to conduct a nationwide action program,” alleged Aam Aadmi Delhi Teacher’s Association (AADTA)president, Aditya Narayan Mishra.