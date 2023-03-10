DU teachers allege ‘massive corruption’ in letter to President

Several teachers of the Delhi University’s College of Vocational Studies have written to President Droupadi Murmu alleging “massive corruption” at the college.

In their letter, the teachers demanded action against Principal Inderjeet Dagar and the college’s governing body chairman Professor Sangeet Ragi, claiming both are “working in tandem to cover up acts of financial corruption”. Ragi termed the allegations against him “baseless”, and said an enquiry is still underway into the matter. In the letter, the teachers also claimed that Ragi has closed the enquiry which was being conducted against Principal Dagar, who has been accused of large-scale bungling of library funds.

The governing body under the chairmanship of Professor B C Tripathy ordered an enquiry in the matter. A committee was constituted with retired Justice Dhingra as its chairman who recommended exemplary action against the principal and other accused in his report, the teachers claimed.

On January 7 last year, Dagar was sent on forced leave to conduct a final inquiry. On March 3, the college governing body chairman was replaced by Professor Sangeet Ragi after the completion of the tenure of Rajan Chopra.

“Ragi spared no effort to reinstate and rehabilitate the principal on leave Dr. Inderjeet Dagar. He did not serve any charge sheet to Dr Dagar till date.

“He reinstated Dr. Inderjeet Dagar on the pretext that ‘forced leave’ is not part of service rules on the basis of a ‘legal opinion’ drawn up by a lawyer appointed by Prof. Ragi himself,” the letter read.

“The undersigned demand action against Dr Dagar and the removal of Dr Ragi as both are working in tandem to cover up acts of financial corruption. Professort Ragi’s tenure ended on 3rd March but he is conducting a meeting on 13th March to discuss the appointments of 110 teachers,” it added.

Rejecting the allegations, Ragi said, “These are false allegations by teachers who have nothing to do with study and are more into activism. The enquiry into the matter is still underway. I have asked the lawyer to prepare a charge sheet.”

On charges that Dagar and he are working in tandem, Ragi said, “He is not my relative. He was reinstated by Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh, not me.”