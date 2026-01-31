DU taps Google to power its digital future

NEW DELHI: University of Delhi held a high-level meeting with Google officials to explore potential collaborations aimed at enhancing digital capabilities and fostering academic innovation across the institution. According to the university, the interaction focused on integrating advanced technology tools into teaching, learning and administrative processes. The meeting was attended by senior academic leaders, including Dean of Colleges Balaram Pani, Dean of Academic Affairs K. Ratnabali, and Sanjeev Singh, Dean of the Faculty of Technology and Director of the Delhi University Computer Centre (DUCC). During the discussions, both sides examined possibilities for leveraging Google’s technological expertise to strengthen the university’s digital infrastructure. Areas such as cloud-based solutions, data-driven academic management, digital classrooms and support for research and innovation were among the key themes deliberated upon, officials said.

University representatives underlined the growing need for robust digital systems to support higher education institutions, particularly in the context of blended learning models, large student populations and evolving academic requirements. The engagement, they said, was part of the university’s broader efforts to modernise its academic ecosystem and equip students and faculty with future-ready digital skills. Google officials, in turn, shared insights into available technologies and platforms that could be aligned with the university’s academic and administrative needs. The interaction also explored the scope for long-term partnerships that could contribute to capacity building, innovation and improved access to digital resources. University of Delhi said the meeting marked a step towards adopting technology-driven solutions in higher education, with an emphasis on innovation, efficiency and academic excellence. Further deliberations are expected to take place as the university evaluates specific areas for collaboration.