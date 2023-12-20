DU students whose degree remains in limbo to get 10 grace marks to pass

New Delhi: The Delhi University (DU) students, who have failed to clear a single remaining paper and

have exhausted all special chances to obtain a degree, will be awarded grace marks to pass, said a senior varsity official on Tuesday.

The students will be granted 10 additional points as grace marks to obtain their degree and will be applicable for only those who have not been able to clear one paper despite availing all their special chances, the official said.

“If a student has not been able to complete his/her degree because they flunked in a single paper, the Delhi

University will grant 10 additional marks to such students to help them pass the exam

and obtain their degree,” the official said.

The provision will include the students whose degree should have been completed in 2021-22 and 2022-23 during the COVID-19 outbreak in India, and those who appeared for the centenary chance with a limit of four papers, the official explained.

It will also be applicable for the M.Phil students besides those enrolled in the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes, as per a proposal document approved by the Executive Council — the university’s highest decision marking body.

The decision has been taken to provide relief to the students, who either were not able to appear for the exams during the pandemic due to unforseen challenges such as remote learning, limited access to resources or health related concerns or have their degree in limbo due to failing in just one paper, it said.

As per the approved proposal, the university will constitute a committee comprising of academic advisors, faculty members and administrator to evaluate the requests

from the students to avail the grace marks.

The students will be required to submit a valid reason for failing to clear the single paper or extending their span

period for completing the degree — the feasibility of which will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

The committee will also decide to conduct a special chance examination for these students to facilitate their degree completion.