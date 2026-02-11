DU students object to college premises used for principal’s son’s wedding

New Delhi: A section of students at Hansraj College, University of Delhi, protested against what they alleged was the use of college infrastructure for a private event, after preparations were reportedly made on the campus for the wedding of the principal’s son.

Visuals circulating widely on social media showed parts of the Hansraj College premises decorated with colourful tents and elaborate arrangements, including pink and white canopies. Students claimed that sections of the campus, including areas near academic blocks and the hostel building, were repurposed to accommodate wedding-related activities and guests.

According to student groups, the wedding celebrations were scheduled for Tuesday. The developments prompted objections from students who alleged that academic routines and student activities were disrupted due to the preparations.

More than 200 students, led by the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) unit of Hansraj College, gathered on the college grounds on Monday to register their protest. The demonstrators alleged that a publicly funded educational institution was being used for a personal event, calling it a misuse of authority and public resources.

In a statement, the SFI accused the college administration of maintaining “double standards” when it came to the use of campus spaces. The student organisation claimed that students are routinely denied permission to use the college ground after 4 pm for sports activities and are often restricted from organising freshers’ welcomes and farewell programmes.

The SFI further alleged that the annual inter-departmental sports tournament, Khelo Hansraj, had been rescheduled to accommodate the wedding arrangements. The organisation also raised concerns over the Hansraj Hostel, which, according to students, has remained closed for nearly a year after being declared “unfit for living”, but was temporarily converted into a guest facility for wedding attendees.

“The Principal treats the campus like a private estate, while students continue to face restrictions and inadequate facilities. The turnout today shows that students will not remain silent,” said Asikul Islam, Secretary of the SFI Hansraj College unit.

Students also questioned why permissions that are routinely denied to student bodies were granted for a private family function, arguing that the incident was symptomatic of a larger pattern of administrative arbitrariness.

Principal Rama Sharma did not respond to calls and messages seeking comment on the allegations.

The protest adds to a growing debate within Delhi University campuses over the use of institutional spaces and the accountability of college administrations in managing public infrastructure meant primarily for academic and student welfare purposes.