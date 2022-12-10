DU student killed in road crash

noida: A 20-year-old Delhi University student died and four of his friends injured allegedly after their SUV collided with a metro pillar in Greater Noida on Friday while returning from a wedding function, police said.



The deceased has been identified as Ansh Swaroop, a resident of Kalyanpuri area of Delhi. He was doing his graduation from the DU, they said.

The incident took place under the Beta 2 police station area.

Swaroop died before reaching the hospital. Those injured have been identified as Pulkit, Nishant, Priyanshu and Dev Agarwal all of whom were discharged from the hospital after some hours, police said.

"The five students had come to Greater Noida for a wedding function. They were returning to Delhi in a Mahindra Scorpio which apparently collided with a metro pillar between Pari Chowk and the Alpha 1 metro station around 3.30 am," a local police official said.