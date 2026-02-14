DU student killed, friend critical as truck hits scooty on Mathura Road

New Delhi: A 19-year-old Delhi University student was killed and his friend critically injured after a truck rammed into their scooty near the Modi Mill flyover on Mathura Road in south-east Delhi in the early hours of Friday.



Police said a PCR call was received at New Friends Colony police station around midnight on February 13, reporting an unconscious person lying near the flyover.

As local staff rushed to the spot, they encountered heavy congestion and received multiple follow-up calls alerting them to a serious road accident on Mathura Road.

Preliminary enquiry revealed that the crash occurred between 12 am and 1 am on the intervening night of February 12 and 13 on the Sarita Vihar-bound carriageway under the jurisdiction of New Friends Colony police station.

A scooty was allegedly struck by a truck heading towards Badarpur. The impact left both riders grievously injured.

They were taken to a nearby hospital, where Manav (19), a resident of Sarai Julena and a student, was declared brought dead.

His friend Saad (21), a resident of Gaffar Manzil in Jamia Nagar, sustained critical injuries and is undergoing treatment. The scooty is registered in the name of Saad’s father, police said.

The truck, loaded with grocery items, was travelling from Badli in Delhi to Nagpur in Maharashtra at the time of the incident. Police noted that no cleaner was present in the vehicle.

The driver, identified as Jahul (32), a resident of Nuh in Haryana, has been detained. During initial questioning, he told police he had been working for the truck owner, Rashid, for the past two years. He claimed to hold a valid driving licence and said the vehicle was insured, though documents are under verification.

A crime team inspected the spot and collected evidence. Police said no helmets were recovered from the scene, raising concerns over whether the victims were wearing protective gear.

A case under relevant sections of law is being registered and further investigation is under way to establish the exact sequence of events and any negligence involved.