DU starts admission for MA Hindu Studies, Chinese Studies

New Delhi: The University of Delhi has commenced admissions for MA Hindu Studies, Chinese Studies, and PG Diploma in Cyber Security and Law.



Through its newly established Center for Hindu Studies, DU has announced the launch of the M.A. in Hindu Studies program for the academic session 2023-24. Prof. Prerna Malhotra, Joint Director of the Center, stated that admission to the programme will be solely based on merit in the qualifying degree.

Applicants holding a bachelor’s degree in any discipline with a minimum qualifying score are eligible to apply. Interested candidates can register at https://pg-merit.uod.ac.in/ from Tuesday, September 19, 2023, to Saturday, September 30, 2023.

For detailed information, applicants should refer to the PG-Merit based Bulletin of Information available on the University’s admission website (www.admission.uod.ac.in).

Simultaneously, the University has initiated the admission process for two additional postgraduate merit-based programs: a Post-graduate Diploma in Cyber Security and Law and an M.A. in Chinese Studies.

Eligibility criteria and the admission process for these programs can be found

on the University’s admission website.

Prof. Prerna Malhotra highlighted that the M.A. in Hindu Studies programme is groundbreaking, offering a provision for a minor course in knowledge domains such as Computer Science, Data Analytics, Commerce, Political Science, and more.