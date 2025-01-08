DU-St Stephen’s admission row: No resolution months after varsity forms panel

NEW DELHI: Nearly three months after Delhi University (DU) formed a committee to resolve policy disputes with St. Stephen’s College, no meetings have occurred, delaying efforts to address allegations of the college disregarding university rules. In August, St. Stephen’s rejected 12 single girl child applications for undergraduate programmes beyond its declared seat capacity, despite DU’s directive to admit students exceeding seat limits for optimal filling. Parents of the affected students challenged this in the Supreme Court, leading to their eventual enrolment on court orders.

In October, DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh formed a three-member panel to engage with college principal John Varghese after the college refused admissions under DU’s single girl child quota. However, committee members report no progress, citing the absence of a formal university directive to convene meetings.

Varghese stated the college was unaware of the committee’s formation, only learning through media reports. DU plans to reserve a seat for single girl child candidates in postgraduate programmes for 2025–26, pending approval. Varghese did not comment on whether St. Stephen’s would implement this.