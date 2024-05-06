DU SOL, established in 1962, celebrated its 62nd foundation day

NEW DELHI: The Department of Distance and Continuing Education, School of Open Learning (SOL), part of the Campus of Open Learning, University of Delhi, commemorated its 62nd Foundation Day on Monday, May 6th, at the University’s Convention Hall. Prof Payal Mago, Director of SOL, revealed plans to waive fees for female students achieving a CGPA of 8.5 in the upcoming academic year.



The event, themed “Contributions of Free Education in Building a Developed India,” was graced by the presence of Jagdeep Dhankhar, the Vice President of India and Chancellor of DU. In his keynote address, Dhankhar underscored the pivotal role of education as the catalyst for societal progress, emphasizing that education unlocks the doors to advancement.

Prof Yogesh Singh, the Vice Chancellor of DU, highlighted a remarkable statistic, revealing that 60 percent of Chartered Accountants in Delhi hail from SOL. He also noted that SOL alumni have excelled as lawyers, civil servants, educators, and policymakers.

Dhankhar expounded on the transformative power of education, tracing its historical significance in Indian society. He hailed SOL for its commitment to providing education in both formal and informal settings, echoing the traditional Gurukul system. He envisioned a developed India by 2047, fueled by collective efforts and educational empowerment. Furthermore, he commended SOL’s contribution to democratizing education, enabling individuals who were previously marginalized to participate in the nation’s progress. He emphasised that education is the cornerstone of a developed nation, likening the journey to a sacred ritual where each contribution propels the country forward.

Addressing the changing landscape of the Indian economy, the role of education in fostering entrepreneurship and economic empowerment, particularly among women was also acknowledged. He lauded SOL’s strides in widening access to education, transcending geographical boundaries through online platforms. The Foundation Day celebrations also saw recognition bestowed upon outstanding students. Payal Singh, a top performer in B.A. Library Science, and Nancy Goyal, the leading scholar in M.A. Political Science, received accolades from the Vice President.