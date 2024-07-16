DU sets up four-member panel

NEW DELHI: Delhi University (DU) on Monday constituted a four-member committee to investigate the alleged vandalism at its students’ union office which will submit its report within seven days.

A committee including DU Proctor Rajni Abbi, Dean of Students’ Welfare Ranjan Kumar Tripathi, DUSU staff advisor Surender Kumar, and Joint Proctor Geeta Sahare, has been formed to investigate allegations by the RSS-affiliated ABVP that NSUI members, including DUSU VP Abhi Dahiya, vandalised the students’ union office.

The ABVP lodged a police complaint, accusing the NSUI of damaging the offices and sharing videos of the incident. The NSUI denied the allegations, with Dahiya claiming that ABVP members attacked his office after he exposed an alleged fake degree held by the DUSU president.