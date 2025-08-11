DU secures NAAC A++ grade with 3.55 CGPA in cycle 2

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi has achieved a significant milestone by securing the prestigious NAAC A++ grade with an impressive Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.55 in Cycle 2 of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) evaluation. The result marks a proud moment for the 102-year-old institution, reaffirming its standing as one of the country’s premier centres of higher education. The NAAC grading, which assesses parameters such as curricular aspects, teaching-learning processes, research output, infrastructure, and governance, is considered a benchmark for academic excellence in India.

Delhi University earned an A++ grade in its second NAAC cycle, reflecting excellence in academics, research, and inclusivity. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh credited faculty, staff, and students. The NAAC team praised DU’s digital transformation, research collaborations, and NEP-aligned skill-based education, boosting its national rank and global appeal.