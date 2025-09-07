DU secures best-ever NIRF ranking

New Delhi: The University of Delhi (DU) has registered its best-ever performance in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), securing the 5th position among universities, 12th among research institutions, and 15th overall across the country. This year’s rankings also brought further recognition to the University’s affiliated colleges, with all top-5 colleges in the country belonging to DU. The achievement has been hailed as a landmark moment for the institution, which has consistently remained one of India’s most sought-after centres of higher education.

DU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh attributed the success to the collective efforts of faculty, researchers, students, and staff. “These rankings reflect the University’s commitment to academic excellence, research innovation, and holistic student development,” he said. Officials noted that recent reforms in curriculum design, focus on research, and greater emphasis on international collaborations have contributed to the institution’s improved standing. Faculty members also highlighted the importance of government and alumni support in strengthening infrastructure and research facilities. With its steady climb, Delhi University aims to further enhance its global presence.